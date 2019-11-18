India opener Smriti Mandhana. Image Credit: ANI

Guyana: The Indian Eves once again dominated as they registered a five-run win over the West Indies to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20 series.

Anisa Mohammad won the toss for the fourth time and West Indies elected to bowl first, a decision that paid dividends in a match reduced to nine-overs a side because of a weather disruption.

India Women ended their nine overs on 50-7. Pooja Vastrakar was their top scorer with 10 followed by Taniya Bhatia on 8 not out.

Once again, slow batting by the West Indies Women cost them the match as they failed to charge at the Indian bowling in the reduced overs.

They could only manage to reach 45-5. Hayley Matthews top scored with 11 from 14 deliveries, followed by Chinelle Henry who had 11 off 16. Anuja Patil was the best bowler for India Women, taking 2-8 from her two overs.