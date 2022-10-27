Dubai: The Indian cricket board, in a bid to tackle discrimination, will be implementing pay equity policy for both men and women as both will be receiving the same match fees.
Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to Twitter to post the latest decision.
“I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket,” he had posted.
“The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support,” he added.