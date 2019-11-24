Mushfiqur Rahim provides lone resistance as Bangladesh fold up inside three days

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav being congratulated by his teammates after India wrapped up the day-night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Sunday. Image Credit: AP

Kolkata: India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second and final Test on Sunday to complete a 2-0 series sweep, winning their maiden day-night Test inside three days at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with 136 before they declared their first innings on 347-9.

Bangladesh, all out for 106 in the first innings, managed 195 in the second. Mushfiqur Rahim (74) topscored for the tourists, while Umesh Yadav (5-53) was pick of the Indian bowlers.

India had triumphed inside three days in the series opener in Indore.

Scorecard

Bangladesh (1st innings) 106 all out

India (1st innings) 347 for nine declared

Bangladesh (2nd innings)

Overnight 152/6

Mushfiqur Rahim c Ravindra Jadeja b Umesh Yadav 74

Taijul Islam c Ajinkya Rahane b Umesh Yadav 11

Ebadat Hossain c Virat Kohli b Umesh Yadav 0

Al-Amin Hossain c Wriddhiman Saha b Umesh Yadav 21

Abu Jayed Not Out 2

Extras (8b 9lb 0nb 0pen 5w) 22

Total (41.1 overs) 195 all out

Fall of Wickets : 7-152, 8-184, 9-195. Did Not Bat : Das, Hasan