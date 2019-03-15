New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday set aside the BCCI's disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.
A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.
The bench made it clear that Sreesanth will get the opportunity of being heard by the committee on the quantum of the punishment.