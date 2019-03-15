File photo: Cricketer S Sreesanth coming out of the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi after a trial court discharged him in the Indian Premier League 2013 spot-fixing scandal on Saturday. Sreesanth and 41 others have been discharged by the court in the case. Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday set aside the BCCI's disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.