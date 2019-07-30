Prithvi Shaw Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Prithvi Shaw, the promising Indian opening batsman, has been suspended by Indian cricket board from all forms of cricket for eight months due to a ‘doping violation.’

Two more domestic cricketers: Akshay Dullarwar of Vidarbha and Divya Gajraj of Rajasthan have been also handed similar suspensions for similar offence under the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s domestic season for 2018-19.

Shaw, the erstwhile Under-19 India captain and a member of the Delhi Capitals squad in Indian Premier League, is the most high profile cricketer among the trio whose suspension has started with a retrospective effect from March 16, 2019 and will end at midnight on November 15.

Shaw had provided a urine sample, as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing programme, during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on February 22 last in Indore. The sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline, which is commonly found in cough syrups. A specified substance, Terbutaline is prohibited both in and out of competition in the WADA prohibited list of substances.

Shaw was formally charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended - pending determination of the charge. The cricketer responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserted that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough.

A press release from the the BCCI says they are “satisfied with Mr. Shaw’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr. Shaw’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply.”