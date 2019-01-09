Dubai: Virat Kohli and his pace ace Jasprit Bumrah continued to top the individual charts and India could reach within one point of leaders England in the ICC ODI team rankings, provided they win their next eight matches.
India, who play three matches against Australia and five against New Zealand, could reach 125 points and within one point of England if they are able to win all eight matches while Pakistan need to beat South Africa 5-0 in order to overtake them.
England lead the table with 126 points while India are currently placed second with 121 points.
Kohli (1) and Rohit Sharma (2) maintained their positions in the batting list, and Bumrah also remained way ahead in the bowling rankings ahead of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and his India teammate Kuldeep Yadav, who was placed third.
Among other Indians, the rankings charts also included batsman Shikhar Dhawan (9) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was placed joint sixth with Adil Rashid of England.
Players from other teams also made movements. New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Lachlan Ferguson have moved up after creditable performances during a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka in a home series that ended on Tuesday.
The two are now in joint-31st position after Sodhi’s eight wickets in the series helped him climb up 26 slots and Ferguson’s seven wickets lifted him 12 places to a career-best position in the list led by India fast bowler Bumrah.
Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga is another bowler to gain in the latest update, moving up three places to take 46th spot after finishing with seven scalps in the series.
Among international batsmen, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill have retained their third and 14th positions after scoring 281 and 153 runs, respectively, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has dropped out of the top-10 to 11th position.
Henry Nicholls has gained 21 places to take 59th position while Colin Munro has moved up from 58th to 56th.
— PTI