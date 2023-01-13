Kolkata: India head coach Rahul Dravid has flown back to his hometown Bengaluru amid concerns about health issues and is unlikely to be with the team for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.
National Cricket Academy (NCA) director VVS Laxman is likely to join the team in his absence as per the sources. The exact health issues faced by the Indian cricket legend are not yet known.
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, commonly known as 'The Wall', is renowned for weathering the storm and helping his side turn the tables after being completely down and out.
The former Indian skipper celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday.
Dravid is the only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships. He has played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and one T20I for India. The batter finally announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012. He finished his career with 48 international centuries. Dravid took over the head coach's role of Team India in November 2021.