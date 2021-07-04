India now have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf, says Chappell

File photo. Image Credit: PTI

Melbourne: Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that the Indian side led by Virat Kohli has now joined the ranks of pace-bowling proficient teams.

Even though India lost the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Chappell praised India for creating a solid pace-bowling arsenal comprising of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

"In recent years India has joined the ranks of pace-bowling proficient teams. As a consequence, they have enjoyed success in Australia, reached the final of the WTC, and now have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf. Good pace bowling definitely has its advantages," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Talking about New Zealand's bowling attack, Chappell said: "New Zealand's well-deserved win in the World Test Championship final highlighted an accepted adage in cricket: fast bowling rules. New Zealand's pace quartet - Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson - made possible their presence in the final. Then in the prolonged battle with India for supremacy, the quick bowlers led the last-day victory charge."

"Such was the influence of the New Zealand attack that there was even a comparison with the formidable West Indies quartets that ruled from the late-1970s to the mid-1990s," he added.

Chappell also said that if one looks at things statistically, then Kyle Jamieson might look like the leader of the attack, but in reality, the attack is led by Tim Southee.

"Statistically the leader of New Zealand's group is undoubtedly Jamieson, with 28 wickets at the uncovered-pitches-average of 12.07 in these five Tests. However experience-wise, it's swing bowler Southee who leads the way," he said.

Last week, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand defeated India in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) to grab the Test mace. The Kiwis are also currently the number one ranked Test side in the world. New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.