Rohit Sharma bats during the T20 match between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth and final Twenty20 International in Mount Maunganui.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charge.

India won the match by seven runs on Sunday to complete a rare 5-0 series whitewash over New Zealand in the shortest format of the game.

This is the second successive time that Virat Kohli's men have been fined for slow over-rate.

On Saturday, the Indian team was docked 40 per cent of its match fee after falling short of target by two overs in the fourth T20 International at the Westpack Stadium.

Meanwhilem opener Rohit believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni's calm demeanour under pressure has helped him emerge as India's most successful captain and a role model for youngsters.

Dhoni had led India to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and then notched up a title triumph at the 2011 World Cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai. He also led the Chennai Super Kings to victory three times in the Indian Premier League.

Rohit, who made his debut under Dhoni during the T20 World Cup in South Africa, was effusive in his praise for his former captain.

"Whole India knows MS Dhoni is the one who has been like that. It has helped him to make such good decisions on the field and now you see he is the most successful Indian captain, having all three ICC Trophies with him and many IPL titles as well," Rohit said in a chat show 'Curly Tales'.

"He is the best captain India has seen and there is a reason behind it and that reason is him being calm and composed under pressure situation."

Rohit said during his captaincy days Dhoni used to put the young and inexperienced bowlers at ease, getting the best out of them.

"I have seen him handle a lot of younger bowlers when they get under pressure, he goes around and puts his arm around their neck and talks to them what he needs to do and what not," Rohit said.

"You know when a younger player is being treated like that by the senior member of a team, you obviously feel confident and want to deliver for the team."