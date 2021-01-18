India's paceman Mohammed Siraj celebrates his fifth wicket against Australia Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Mohammed Siraj grabbed a five-wicket haul as Australia were dismissed for 294 on Monday, setting India a target of 328 to win the series-deciding cricket Test at the Gabba.

The highest successful run chase at the Brisbane venue was in 1951, when Australia finished 236-7. The Australians haven’t lost at the Gabba since 1988, but nobody is counting India out.

Siraj put down two catches before picking up the key wicket of Steve Smith for 55 in the middle session as India’s injury-depleted bowling attack kept taking the game to Australia.

Australia were 243-7 at tea on day four, with a rain shower forcing an early break, with an overall lead of 276 and a declaration seemingly imminent.

But the hosts continued batting when play resumed in gloomy conditions in the evening session, adding a further 51 runs for three wickets.

Pat Cummins finished unbeaten on 28. Nathan Lyon, in his 100th Test, took Australia’s lead past 300 when he hooked a six off Siraj but was out soon after for 13, giving Thakur his fourth wicket of the innings and seventh of the match. Thakur took the catch off Siraj’s bowling to dismiss last man Josh Hazlewood (9). Siraj, leading the India attack in just his third test, returned 5-73 for his career-best figures.

Australia were 21 without loss overnight and cruised to 89-0 on the fourth morning before losing four wickets in six overs to slip to 123-4.

Smith then combined with Cameron Green to lift the total to 196 before a sharply-rising ball from Siraj hit him on the glove and deflected away to Ajinkya Rahane in the gully.

Smith, who got a reprieve on 42 when he advanced to off-spinner Washington Sundar and Siraj put down a chance in the deep, reviewed the decision, thinking his hand wasn’t on the bat at the time. But replays confirmed the dismissal.

Green (37) had a reprieve when Siraj put down a sharp return catch but his 90-ball innings ended when edged Thakur to Rohit Sharma at second slip to make Australia 227-6, an overall lead of 260.

Paine scored a quick 27 before he was caught behind attempting a hook off Thakur just before the tea interval.

Thakur had earlier picked up the first wicket of the innings when Marcus Harris (38) gloved a catch to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the 25th over.

David Warner compiled 48 from 75 deliveries before he was out in the following over, trapped lbw by Sundar to make it 91-2.

Siraj chimed in with two wickets in an over to remove Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 25 from 22 balls, and Matthew Wade (0) in the same over.