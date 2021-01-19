Dubai: India have become the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in more than 32 years. They defeated the hosts by three wickets in the fourth and final Test and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.
Chasing 328, India achieved the target in 97 overs with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively.
It was a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat in Brisbane since 1988, as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go.
West Indies were the last team to beat Australia at what is considered their fortress. In all, Australia had won 40 out of the 62 games they played at the venue prior to this match, losing just eight.
Four of those losses have come against England while three came against West Indies, the last of which was in 1988. One came against New Zealand.
Until tuesday, India have played six matches, losing five, drawing one. This is also the first time Australia have not won at The Gabba since 2012.
Back in November 2012, they had drawn against South Africa. Following that draw, they beat England (twice), India, New Zealand, Pakistan (twice) and Sri Lanka.