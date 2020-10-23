Former India captain Kapil Dev has been taken to hospital after suffering from heart problems.
The World Cup-winning skipper — regarded as one of the greatest all-round cricketers of all time — was said to have undergone angioplasty.
ANI reported that Kapil had been taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla, New Delhi.
Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra said: "He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups.
Legendary all-rounder Kapil was wished well by many on social media.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always," India batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.
"To those who have called to inquire your prayers and wishes are conveyed to the family and received with gratitude. Good health and strength kaps," read a tweet from Kapil's former teammate Madan Lal.
One of India's greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs. He is the only player in cricket's history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5,000 runs in Tests. Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.
The 61-year-old Kapil has recently been active campaigning to help cricketers who are struggling after losing jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and those who do not receive a pension.
Kapil and fellow former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar spearheaded the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) mission, raising IRS 3,900,000 (nearly Dh200,000) has been raised to help former cricketers who are struggling with all sources of income coming to a standstill.