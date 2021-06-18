The weather is posing to be a dampener as the first day of the first-ever World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl on Friday looks in serious threat of a washout. There will be no play in the first session.
The update in Southampton does not look promising with overnight rains and photos of heavy, overcast conditions at Southampton doing the rounds. The temperature was unusually hot there till Wednesday before things declined from Thursday.
As per a recent weather update, rain is being predicted throughout Friday, which not only hampers the start time of the match but also threatens to wash the day out.
Who can forget the ICC 2019 World Cup, where as many as four matches were washed out due to rain? One can only wait and watch for now as the scheduled toss is barely hours away now.