Amidst the joyous celebrations of Diwali, the Indian cricket team received a special nod from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ensuring that the players and their families could immerse themselves in the festivities curated for them.
Team India celebrated Diwali in a warm familial atmosphere, surrounded by loved ones on November 11, a day before their final league match against the Netherlands. India defeated the Dutch by 160 runs with Rahul and Shreyas Iyer scoring centuries.
Team India marked the occasion with a special gathering at their Bengaluru hotel, and the presence of power couple Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma added a touch of glamour to the festive evening. Anushka looked radiant in a pink-hued suit that she paired with a purple duppata. Virat, on the other hand, was dressed in a green kurta. There are speculations that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child after Vamika. However the couple has remained tight-lipped about the same and has not shared any update yet.
Several pictures and videos from the festive bash of the Indian team showed the duo dressed in ethinic wear.
Rohit Sharma, with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, added star power to the celebration.
While the BCCI provided a glimpse of the event through a video, players and fans flooded social media with pictures, creating a buzz around the joyous occasion.
The Diwali celebrations provided the Indian team a much-needed break amid the hectic World Cup schedule, which could prove vital ahead of the crucial semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
India will want a favourable result this time particularly after their World Cup semi-final loss to the same opponents during the previous edition in 2019.
Meanwhile, in the second semi-final the following day, Australia takes on South Africa in Kolkata, promising an exhilarating culmination to the Cricket World Cup 2023.