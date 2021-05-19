Kolkata: It's Bio Bubble time for members of the Indian cricket team - both men and women - who reported in the team hotel in Mumbai today. While the men's team will play the World Test Championship final and a five-Test series against England during their tour, the women's team will take on England in a Test match, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.
A hard quarantine of 14 days started for the Indian cricketers from Wednesday, barring a few exceptions. Players and support staff who are Mumbai residents, like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Ravi Shastri will join the rest of the squad on May 24.
Both Indian squads will fly to England on chartered flight on June 2. The Indian cricket board, meanwhile, are waiting to hear from England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about a green signal from the UK government to allow players' families to accompany them on tour.