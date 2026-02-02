Tilak Varma included in India A squad for T20 World Cup warm-ups

India A team, led by Badoni, will play two preparatory fixtures ahead of the tournament
Dubai: India have received a boost ahead of the T20 World Cup with Tilak Varma being named in the India A squad for the two warm-up matches. The left-hander has been cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence following testicular surgery and will undergo a final assessment of his fitness and form before a potential return to the senior side.
The India A team, led by Ayush Badoni, will play two preparatory fixtures ahead of the tournament, which begins on Saturday. Varma will join the squad in Mumbai for the February 2 clash against the USA, followed by a game against South Africa on February 4. Both matches will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Varma has been sidelined from competitive cricket in recent weeks after a medical setback ruled him out of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. The 22-year-old was hospitalised earlier this month after experiencing acute testicular pain while representing Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot. He subsequently underwent a successful surgical procedure and has been recuperating at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
