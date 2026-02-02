Tilak Varma included in India A squad for T20 World Cup warm-ups

Varma has been sidelined from competitive cricket in recent weeks after a medical setback ruled him out of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. The 22-year-old was hospitalised earlier this month after experiencing acute testicular pain while representing Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot. He subsequently underwent a successful surgical procedure and has been recuperating at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The India A team, led by Ayush Badoni, will play two preparatory fixtures ahead of the tournament, which begins on Saturday. Varma will join the squad in Mumbai for the February 2 clash against the USA, followed by a game against South Africa on February 4. Both matches will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Dubai: India have received a boost ahead of the T20 World Cup with Tilak Varma being named in the India A squad for the two warm-up matches. The left-hander has been cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence following testicular surgery and will undergo a final assessment of his fitness and form before a potential return to the senior side.

