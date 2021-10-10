Mouth-watering fixtures of warm-up matches on the cards on October 18 and 20

The T20 World Cup winners' trophy was launched at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai last month. Image Credit: BCCI

Kolkata: The winners of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a winners’ cheque of $ 1.6 million while the runners-up will get half that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday.

All 16 competing teams will receive part of the US $5.6m allocated as prize money for the tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The two losing semi-finalists will receive $400,000 each from the games taking place on November 10-11.

Like the last edition in 2016, there will be a bonus amount for every match that teams win in the Super 12 stage. The winners in each of the 30 games in that phase will this time win $40,000, a total pot of $1,200,000.

The teams confirmed to be competing in the Super 12 stage are Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies.

The eight teams whose ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaigns end at that stage will automatically receive $70,000 each, totally $560,000.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with $40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to $480,000. The four teams knocked out in the first round will take $40,000 each from an overall $ 160,000.

Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, and Sri Lanka.

The buzz for the showpiece event, which was last held in India in 2016, has begun in right earnest which the ICC opening the ticket sales at the venues with a fan capacity of upto 70%.

ICC, meanwhile, has announced the schedule for the eight warm-up matches for the top-seeded teams, with four matches taking place on each day on October 18 & 20. India will play their first warm-up match against England on October 18 and then against Australia on October 20, while Pakistan are scheduled to play the West Indies and South Africa, respectively.

Following is the schedule of warm-up matches:

October 18, Monday – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 1 – Afghanistan vs South Africa – 2 pm UAE

Match 2 – New Zealand vs Australia -6 pm pm

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Match 3 – Pakistan vs West Indies – 2 pm

Match 4 – India vs England – 6 pm

October 20, Tuesday – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 5 – England vs New Zealand – 2 pm

Match 6 – South Africa vs Pakistan – 6 pm

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Match 7 – India vs Australia – 2 pm