Dubai: UAE women’s cricket team, which won all five matches of their group in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, were awarded a bonus of Dh 5000 each by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on the UAE National Day on Thursday.
The UAE secured wins over Bhutan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal and Kuwait at the ICC Academy ground to secure top spot and qualify to compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in mid-2022.
Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of ECB, said; “Emirates Cricket Board and management are extremely proud of the girls and their resounding tournament win. Their performance on and off the field was exemplary and this financial recognition is well deserved.
“In each (UAE) game, the Player of the Match was awarded to a UAE player, with notable performances recorded throughout the tournament.This group of players is a cohesive, committed unit and we look forward to supporting and assisting them with their preparations ahead of next year’s Global Qualifiers.” he added.
Player of the Match
vs Malaysia: Theertha Sathish
vs Hong Kong: Chaya Mughal
vs Bhutan: Khushi Sharma
vs Kuwait: Esha Oza
vs Nepal: Chamani Senevirathne