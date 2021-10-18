Abu Dhabi: Ireland fast bowler Curtis Campher claimed four wickets in four balls to rattle Netherlands in a first round match of the Twenty20 World Cup today.
Campher sent back Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards for a hat-trick and then bowled and Roelof van der Merwe in a sensational over. Campher reduced the Netherlands from 51-2 to 51-6 in his second over.
He becomes only the third bowler in T20 history to achieve the feat after Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka.