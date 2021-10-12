Hot form... Speculation is rife that Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will be included in India's T20 World Cup squad. Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Speculation is rife ever since news surfaced today that Kerala’s Sanju Samson, who captained Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021, has been asked to stay back in the UAE until further notice.

Though Samson’s team failed to make it to the playoffs, his form with the bat came to the notice of many, and with India’s final squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, beginning on October 17, to be named on October 15, hopes are high here that Samson might be drafted in as some of those selected are either struggling with niggles or poor form.

Highest score

Samson, in his outings in the UAE leg of the current edition of the IPL, has scored 207 runs in seven matches, with 82 as his highest score, and followed up with 70 not out. He has the added advantage of being a wicket-keeper too, which he was for his team.