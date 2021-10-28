The Gulf News experts discuss Australia's easy win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Video Credit: Irish Eden R. Belleza / Gulf News

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the Group 1 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch (left) bump fists with teammate David Warner during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

Warner, Finch signal return to form as Australia cruise through

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: The Old Firm of David Warner (65 off 42 balls) and Aaron Finch (37 off 23) made it look like a walk in the park for Australia when they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets with three overs to spare in the only Super-12 match of the day in Dubai.

Chasing a competitive total of 155, the Australians showed their intent right from the start to reach 63 without loss after the Powerplay. When Finch fell, Glenn Maxwell came in at number three to maintain the tempo, but he was the lone batsman before Steven Smith joined the chase in a clinical fashion.

Earlier, a spunky batting performance by Sri Lanka carried them to a challenging 154 for the loss of six wickets. Kushal Perera (35 off 25 balls), Charith Asalanka (35 off 27 balls) and Bhanu Rajapaksa (33 off 26) were the ones who showed character against a world class pace attack.

Australia win by seven wickets

Australia wrap it up by seven wickets to reach 155/3 with three overs to spare. The win certainly makes one take notice of Finch's men as title-contenders.

OUT!

Warner departs for 65, falling to a hard running catch by Rajapakse off Shanaka. The damage has been done and the Australian has given enough signals that he is not done yet. Australia 130/3 after 15.

12 overs - Aus 108/2 (Need 47 from 48 balls)

Australia reach 100-mark in the 11th over and the match can only go one-way from here. The sense of urgency shown by Warner & Smith makes it clear that they want to finish it in a hurry with an eye on the run-rate. Warner reaches his 50 off 31 balls. Australia 105/2

10 overs - Aus 95/2 (Need 60 from 60 balls)

Warner has nothing much left to prove as a batsman, but he will cherish this effort. He looks set for a well deserved 50 as Australia are sitting pretty at 95/2 at halfway mark.

Australia's David Warner plays a shot.

OUT!

Hasaranga lures Maxwell to his doom and the latter, on 5, has a wild swing and is caught at mid wicket. Aus 81/2 and Steve Smith walks out to join Warner. They need to play some sensible cricket from here onwards to get over the line.

OUT!

Spoke too soon! Finch, on 37, cuts a wrong un from Hasaranga onto his stumps. No respite for Sri Lanka as Glenn Maxwell is the next man in to maintain the tempo. 70/1

6 overs - Aus 63/0 (Target 155)

What a powerplay it has been for Australia. The two veterans are in full flow to take their team to 63/0 and the Lankans dont seem to have an answer. To add to their woes, wicketkeeper Kushal Perera couldn't hold on to a dolly from Warner.

Australia's David Warner plays a shot. The Aussies are looking very comfortable in their chase of their 155 target.

It seems like Warner and Finch have chosen this match on their road to redemption. They cross the 50-mark inside 5 overs with the captain playing the aggressor.

3 overs - Aus 23/0 (Target 155)

Good start... Australia's Aaron Finch (right) with teammate David Warner run between the wickets.

Finch and Warner in the middle, just wondering how many times have they done it in the past? Finch looks most comfortable against the pace of Chamika Karunaratne.

Mid-innings summary: Sri Lanka post challenging total of 154/6

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: A spunky batting performance by Sri Lanka carried them to a challenging total of 154 for the loss of six wickets against Australia in the only Super-12 match of the day.

Sent into bat on a decent batting surface upfront, the young Lankan team chose a fearless approach with the experienced Kushal Perera (35 off 25 balls), Charith Asalanka (35 off 27 balls) and Bhanu Rajapaksa (33 off 26) standing out with some delectable shots against a world class pace attack.

Mitchell Starc, the leader of Australian pace bowling, picked up two wickets while Pat Cummins and leg spinner Adam Zampa also struck in regular intervals to stop Lanka from running away to a bigger total.

20 overs - SL 154/ 6. Australia need 155 to win

Sri Lanka end at a competitive total of 154 for 6. They have given the impressive, flag-waving gathering of fans something to cheer about but will it be enough? A lot will depend on their spinners now.

Sri Lanka fans support their team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE.

A wily spell from Starc comes to an end with figures of 4-0-27-2. He shows why he is the elder statesman of this attack.

07:36PM



18 overs - SL 135/6

18 overs - SL 135/6... Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa plays a shot. What can Sri Lanka scrape from these final two overs? Anything over 140 might not be an easy chase.

OUT!

The captain gets into the act as Shanaka pierces the field off Cummins for four. However, the Aussie has his say as he rolls over finger on this one and Shanaka is caught. 134/6 in 18th over.

Rajapakse attacks Stoinis in the 17th over, a smart sweep as he was off balance and then a huge six. He needs to be there till the end to prop up Lanka.

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka plays a shot. There has been a big turnaround in the match. Sri Lanka were flying when they had Perera and Asalanka out there and would have been thinking about 160-170 runs but they will probably be happy with 130 now...

Sri Lanka cross the 100-mark in the 15th over after Rajapaka spanks Hazlewood through extra cover. The quick fall of wickets may see Lanka falling below a par score here.

OUT!

Starc brings all his experience into play as he keeps wide to induce a drive from Hasaranga and is caught behind. The Lankan batsman calls for a DRS against Aleem Dar's decision and loses a review in the bargain. It's 94/5 now.

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Hasaranga.

OUT!

Wicket no.4 for Sri Lanka as Avishka Fernando goes for a slog sweep against Zampa. Australia are clawing their back into the game as its 90/4 now.

Australia's cricketers celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando.

OUT!

Perera picks up a six on the shorter on side off Starc, but the senior paceman has the last laugh in very next ball. A gem of a counter-attacking innings ends. Lanka 86/3... does it give the Aussies a window to get a grip here?

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc.

OUT!

Asalanka (35 off 27 balls) eventally falls as his flat sweep off Zampa lands in the safe hands of Steve Smith at backward square. He has set up the launchpad with Perera and Lanka should try to keep the tempo going from here on. 79/2 at the halfway mark.

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka with teammates.

50 for Sri Lanka

The Asalanka-Perera combination has been a revelation. They reach a 50-run partnership in 36 balls and soon after Perera picks up two delightful boundaries on the offside off Stoinis. 75/1 after nine.

Solid partnership... Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (left) applauds after his teammate Kusal Perera after the pair put on a 50-run partnership.

8 overs - SL 64/1

Australia's captain Aaron Finch (left) and teammate Marcus Stoinis make some field adjustments during the match.

06:38PM



7 overs - SL 60/1

Not happy... Australia's Glenn Maxwell (left) reacts as the umpire signals a boundary during his over.

06:35PM



6 overs - SL 53/1

Leading the charge... Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Australia. Image Credit: AFP

Charith Aslanka takes the role of the aggressor straightaway, picks up Maxwell over square for a six. Sri Lanka batters look fearless on a wicket where stroke-making looks easy early on. 41/1 after 4.

06:16PM



OUT!

Australian players celebrate after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

Pat Cummins comes in after just one over from Starc and strikes immediately. Nissanka, who had a boundary in the previous ball, is caught on the circle by Warner for 7. Lanka 15/1 in the third over.

1 over - SL 6/0

A quiet first over with Mitchell Starc getting a hint of swing. Lankan openers Nissanka and Perera in no apparent discomfort. Lanka 6/0 as it's Hazlewood from the other end.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood has a word with the umpire. Image Credit: Reuters

That's the anthems done with and we are all set to start the match. In the middle for Sri Lanka are Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera while clutching the new ball is Mitchell Starc.

The rivals have a bit of history - right from the time when Muttiah Muralitharan was put in a bit of a spot for his action and erstwhile captain Arjuna Ranatunga stood by him. The islanders had the last laugh in the 1996 50-overs World Cup final, but Ponting's men turned the tables on them in 2007. A certain Mahela Jayawardene, a mentor of the current team, scored a fabulous century in that final. Times have changed though...

Australia's David Warner during the warm up before the match against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup Super 12s at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Reuters

Australia has named an unchanged team with Mitchell Starc in it. There were some doubts about the pace ace as he had sustained a niggle during last evening's practice.

Australia's Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl during the World Cup group stage match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Image Credit: AFP

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: 1 Kusal Perera (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Wanindu Hasaranga, 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Lahiru Kumara, 11 Maheesh Theekshana

Australian captain Aaron Finch wins the toss and decides to field - much in keeping with the popular choice here. He will be waiting to unleash his potent pace attack on a wicket with some grass on it.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, right, and Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, centre, watch the coin at the toss ahead of their Cricket T20 World Cup matchin Dubai, UAE. Australia won the toss and decided to field. Image Credit: AP

Sri Lanka have spinners to rattle big names in Australian middle order

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: Australia will look for an all-round improvement against Sri Lanka when the two teams clash in a Group 1 contest in the T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

There is, however, some bad news from their camp as pace ace Mitchell Starc is now doubtful for the game after suffering a leg injury during training. The Australian team management is closely monitoring his condition after he appeared limping and in pain during the nets on Wednesday evening, according to reports in the Australian media.

In case Starc is not available, Ashton Agar is likely to come in the playing XI as a replacement.