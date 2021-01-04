Dr Devi Shetty, arguably the most renowned cardiac surgeon in India, was a special invitee who attended the meeting on zoom alongwith Dr R.K.Panda and Dr Samuel Matthew. Expert opinions were also sought from Dr Aswin Mehta of Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai and Dr Shamin K Sharma ( Mount Sinai Hospital, New York) on the further course of treatment for Ganguly. ‘‘The unanimous decision was that an appropriate timely excellent treatment of primary PTCA with revascularisation of RCA was rendered during the acute heart attack stage. The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages, viz LAD and OM2, need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis-a-vis doing it at a immediate later stage,’’ the statement said. The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan. A hospital spokesperson said Ganguly is now expected to be released with in a ‘‘couple of days’’. Treating doctors will be keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures daily at home once discharged.