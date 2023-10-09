Read more
- ICC World Cup 2023: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma thrilled as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul lead India to victory
- How Virat Kohli and KL Rahul turned the tables on Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023
- Drop Kohli, lose game: Australia shrug off catch blunder in World Cup
- Five takeaways from India’s thrilling win over Australia in World Cup opener
Dubai: Indian opener Shubman Gill will be missing India's next game against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday after failing to recover from the illness.
"Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on Ocobter 9. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team," according to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday.
The 24-year-old, who has been suffering from dengue, missed India's opening match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. In his absence, the team lost three wickets while chasing a small target of 200 against Australia. Down three wickets for two with all three of the top batters getting dismissed for zero, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put on a 165-run partnership to give the hosts a winning start.
Purple patch in recent times
The lanky opener had hit a purple patch in recent 50-over internationals that he played for the country and his absence had seriously impacted the hosts' prospects against the Australians in the World Cup opener. Ishan Kishan, who came in as a replacement for Gill, slashed at a wide delivery to be dismissed off the first ball, only to give the much-needed toe hold for the five-time champions.
In 20 ODIs this year, he has scored 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of just above 105. He has scored five centuries and five fifties this year, with the best of 208.