Dubai: Chris Greaves’ all-round show guides Scotland to a shock six-run win over Bangladesh in their Twenty20 World Cup opener at Al Ameraat in Muscat today (Sunday).
Put in to bat first, Scotland made 140 for 9 in 20 overs with Greaves hitting a quickfire 45 off 28 balls. He was well assisted by Mark Watt (22) to lead Scotland’s fightback from 53 for six.
However, in reply the Bangladesh chase never took off and lost wickets at regular intervals against a tight bowling and an inspired fielding by the Scots. Brad Wheal claimed three wickets while Greaves finished with two.