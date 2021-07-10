Kolkata: The white ball series between India and Sri Lanka, slated for a July 13 start, has now been rescheduled after two positive cases of COVID-19 were found in the Lankan camp. The tour comprising three One-day Internationals, and as many T20Is, will now start from July 18.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed to a request from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for a postponement - as the latter wanted to extend the quarantine for their players and support staff. Informed sources day that SLC have also shifted their cricket team to a different hotel as both teams had been staying at Taj Samudra in Colombo till now.
Releasing the itinerary, Jay Shah, secretary of BCCI said: “We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket.”
Thanking the BCCI, Ashley de Silva, CEO of Lankan board said: “We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship.”
Revised schedule: July 18, 20, 23: ODIs in Colombo; July 25, 27, 29: T20Is in Colombo.