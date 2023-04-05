Stunning rise

UAE cricket has been seeing a phenomenal rise in the last couple of years. The UAE colts won the Under-19 World Cup Plate title and also scored their first win in a World Cup in 24 years, defeating Namibia by seven runs in the group stage of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October last year. Meiyappan also etched his name on the record books after claiming a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the first round.

Leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan celebrates with teammates after getting one of his four wickets. Image Credit: Source: EBC Twitter

Doing the star turn

The 22-year-old again did the star turn with a four-wicket haul, which came at a time when the match was threatening to go Jersey’s way. Leg-spinner Meiyappan had also claimed four wickets in the opener against PNG on March 27. The UAE bowlers turned the screws on the Jersey batters, not allowing them any room to stay in the chase, led by opener Harrison Carlyon’s 85. Junaid Siddique hastened the end with two wickets in two balls to finish with three wickets and bring Jersey’s innings to an end at 218 in 44.5 overs. The UAE pacer also reached a landmark of 50 wickets in ODIs.

Electing to bat first, it was once again skipper Muhammad Waseem who set the platform along with the talented Vriitya Aravind, who played as a specialist batter today as one of the two debutants Aryansh Sharma kept the wickets. Young all-rounder Ansh Tandon also got his maiden cap in One Day Internationals.

UAE pacer Junaid Siddique hastened the end with two wickets in two balls. Image Credit: Source: ECB Twitter

Asif Khan, who has been having a phenomenal run with the bat since he moved lower down the order, again came to the UAE’s rescue when the team were in trouble at 147 for five. The subdued run-a-ball knock of 82 was enough to give the UAE a healthy target to defend.