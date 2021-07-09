Kolkata: The white ball matches of India’s tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on July 13, are set to be rescheduled following positive cases of COVID-19 to members of the Sri Lankan team set-up, according to media reports.
The three-match ODI series is now likely to start on July 17 or 18, with the host board wanting the players to serve an extended period of quarantine for their personnel. Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower and a team analyst were recently tested positive for COVID-19 on their return from the England tour.
Sri Lanka Cricket is set to announce the revised schedule of the matches to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the broadcasters on Saturday.
According to the earlier schedule, the three ODIs were to be played from July 13 to 18, followed by the three T20Is which were scheduled from July 21 to 25 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
A 20-member Indian squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan with Rahul Dravid as the head coach, have completed their quarantine period in Colombo and played a practice match as well.