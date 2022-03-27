I had a decent chat with VVS Laxman, a legend of Indian cricket, who was modest as always when I congratulated him on the under 19 team’s World Cup success under his tenure. He said it’s the youngsters who did all the hard work and that he was glad to be part of this success.
He has played many memorable knocks for team India but no one can forget the epic 281 played at the Eden Gardens ground when India came back from behind after following on to script a famous win.
Frustrated Australia
When I reminded him about that knock, he said it was his day and would not have been possible without the great Rahul Dravid along with whom he stitched a partnership of 440 runs and batted the whole third day and frustrated the Aussie bowlers which had Glen McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Shane Warne.
He is now the head of National Cricket Academy of India and he is excited to groom the young talent and feels very happy guiding them. No wonder he is called the very very special Laxman.