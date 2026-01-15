India vs USA: Entire USA U-19 World Cup squad has Indian origins

USA have been placed in Group B alongside India U-19, Bangladesh U-19, New Zealand U-19
Dubai: The United States of America (USA) began their ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup campaign against India with a squad that is almost entirely made up of players of Indian origin. Utkarsh Srivastava leads the side, while the remaining 14 members of the squad also trace their roots to India.
This stands out, as teams representing associate nations usually feature players from diverse backgrounds. In contrast, the USA U-19 squad for this tournament is composed exclusively of players of Indian origin.
USA have been placed in Group B alongside India U-19, Bangladesh U-19, and New Zealand U-19. India are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the title five times and finishing runners-up on four occasions.
The previous edition of the U-19 World Cup was won by Australia, who defeated India in the final. The current tournament is being held in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6, with the final scheduled in Harare.
USA were the last team to qualify for the World Cup. They secured their place by defeating Canada, Bermuda, and Argentina in a double round-robin qualifier held in Rydal, Georgia. Their campaign began with a 65-run win over Canada, followed by comfortable victories against Bermuda and Argentina, putting them in a strong position by the midway point.
In the second leg of the qualifiers, USA collected 10 points with repeat wins over Bermuda and Argentina, which proved enough to confirm their World Cup berth. Top-order batter Amrinder Singh Gill was the standout performer with 199 runs in three innings, while spin bowlers Ansh Rai and Sahir Bhatia claimed seven wickets each.
Meanwhile, the top 10 teams from the 2024 U-19 World Cup in South Africa have earned automatic qualification for the 2026 edition, along with hosts Zimbabwe.
USA U19 squad: Utkarsh Srivastava (Captain), Advaith Krishna, Amrinder Gill, Ritvik Appidi, Amogh Arepally, Admit Jhamb, Adit Kappa, Arjun Mahesh, Rayaan Taj, Sabrish Prasad, Sahil Garg, Sahir Bhatia, Rishabh Shimpi, Shiv Shani, Nitish Sudini
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox