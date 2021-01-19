Dubai: India have moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings following their thrilling 2-1 series win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) all played brilliant innings as India chased down a record 328-run target on the final day of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.
Australia had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, humiliating India with the pink ball for their lowest-ever Test total of 36. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.
India, with 71.7 percentage points won - the factor that determines the final placings rather than total points won following a change to the points system owing to the COVID-19 disruption - sit top in the WTC table, while New Zealand, holding the second spot, have 70.0 percentage points. Sitting third are Australia with 69.2 percentage points.
“India on top. After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia slip to No.3,” ICC tweeted.
India now only need to win the upcoming four-match Test series against England with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the WTC final, slated to be played in June at the iconic Lord’s stadium.
Meanwhile, India have also displaced Australia to claim the second spot in ICC Test Rankings. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side sit top.
The India-England Test series begins February 5 in Chennai.