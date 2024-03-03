Wellington: The two-time finalists India have ascended to the pole position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings as New Zealand slipped to No 2 following their Wellington defeat to Australia in the first Test.

Before the start of the Wellington Test, New Zealand was sitting at the top of the table with 36 points in four games and a points percentage of 75.

Following their massive 172-run defeat, the 2021 WTC champions lost the top spot, slipping to the No 2 position with a points percentage of 60, with three wins and two losses loss.

India, who were at second spot with 62 points in 8 matches, replaced them at the top with a stronger points percentage of 64.58. The Asian giants currently have won five matches, lost two and drawn one.

Brilliant win

Australia, meanwhile, further consolidated their No 3 spot with a brilliant win over the Blackcaps, well scripted by their ace spinner Nathan Lyon’s six-wicket haul in the fourth innings on Day four.

The defending champions, Aussies remain in the third position, gaining 12 crucial points with the win in Wellington, taking their points tally from 66 to 78. Australia has won seven matches, lost three and drawn one.

Their points percentage has also increased from 55 to now 59.09. The 2023 champions have the opportunity to surpass New Zealand and move up to the second spot if they win the second and final Test of the ongoing series against their Trans-Tasman rivals.

Australia can also climb to to the top spot if England beat India in the Dharamsala Test which starts from March 7 in Dharamshala. India currently leads this series 3-1 with a game to go.