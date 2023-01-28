Dubai: India face New Zealand tomorrow in the second T20I at Lucknow trailing the three-match series 1-0 after a 21 run defeat in the first match on Friday.
The Black Caps won at Ranchi after posting 176 for 6 in 20 overs with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell striking quick-fire fifties. Left-hander Conway made 52 off 35 balls and Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 59 as the Kiwis posted 176-6 after being put in to bat first in Ranchi.
India’s Arshdeep Singh leaked 27 runs off the last over and had he been more economical perhaps India could have chased down the target. He will be looking to put in a better performance with the ball at the grand Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Top three batsmen
India lost their top three batsmen with just 15 on the board in 3.1 overs with New Zealand restricting them to 155-9 to take the lead.
India, led by Hardik Pandya, must win to draw level and keep the series alive before the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Prithvi Shaw could be set to replace Shubman Gill in the starting 11. The Gujarat Titans batter has been in good form in ODIs, but when it comes to T20Is he is yet to show his best. Gill only scored 7 runs off 6 balls in the chase and although captain Pandya was sure he would be his first-choice opener in T20Is, Shaw may take his place and be given his chance to shine.