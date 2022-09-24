The final T20I of the three-match series between India and Australia will take place tomorrow at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

India won the last match thanks to captain Rohit Sharma’s blazing knock which lifted his side to a six-wicket victory over the Australians in an enthralling shortened match to level the series at 1-1.

The hosts were chasing 91 to win after the match was reduced to eight overs a side due to a wet outfield. Sharma finished with a 20-ball unbeaten 46 while Dinesh Karthik scored the winning runs with four balls to spare.

Axar Patel‘s tricky spell on a gripping pitch was of equal importance in the game while the return of Jasprit Bumrah has been a boost to the team especially as their bowling has been their biggest weakness in recent times.

208 runs

In the first T20I the bowlers put in another dismal show and failed to defend 208 runs. Tomorrow though, the team will be full of confidence when they head into the series decider following the thumping victory on Friday and will be looking to seal the series but the Aussies will not be pushovers as they continue to fire with the bat. However, their bowling issues remain. Even though Jos Hazlewood is the number one bowler in the T20I rankings he was smashed all over the field by Sharma in the last outing.

The experienced pair of Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins were also hit around the boundary line and so the team will be counting on the finishing skills of Mathew Wade to give the world champions a chance. If Glenn Maxwell and Tim David can fire in the middle-order then the Aussies will fancy their chances.