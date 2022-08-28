1 of 31
Hardik Pandya shakes hands with Babar Azam after winning the Asia Cup Twenty20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
India and Pakistan players shake hands at the end of their epic Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Indian fans celerbate the win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Hardik Pandya, second left, raises his bat to celebrate their win in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup
Image Credit: AP
Hardik Pandya hits a boundary during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai
Image Credit: AP
Hardik Pandya (R) and Ravindra Jadeja react during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the Asia Cup 2022 Group A match between India and Pakistan.
Image Credit: ANI
Shadab Khan interacts with Virat Kohli
Image Credit: AP
Indian batsman Surya Kumar Yadav is clean bowled by Pakistan's Naseem Shah in their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Pakistan bowler Mohammad Nawaz celebrates after taking the wicket of Indian batsman Virat Kohli in their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Pakistan bowler Mohammad Nawaz celebrates after taking the wicket of Indian captain Rohit Sharma in their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (back) unsuccessfully tries to dismiss India's captain Rohit Sharma.
Image Credit: AFP
Indian batsman Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma run between the wicket against Pakistan in their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Naseem Shah celebrates the dismissal of KL Rahul during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai.
Image Credit: AP
KL Rahul is bowled out by Naseem Shah (not pictured) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrates one of his three wickets with Virat Kohli during the DP World Asia Cup match against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, bowls a delivery during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai.
Image Credit: AP
Hardik Pandya sends back Iftikhar Ahmed as Team Pakistan lose their third wicket.
Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter
Pakistan lose Iftikhar Ahmed after a promising knock
Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter
India bowler Hardik Pandya celebrate his second wicket against Pakistan in their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
At the halfway stage of the innings, Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha out in the middle
Image Credit: PCB/Twitter
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, and Iftikhar Ahmed run between the wickets to score during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai.
Image Credit: AP
Avesh Khan sent back Fakhar Zaman as the latter edged back to the wicketkeeper.
Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with team mates after claiming the wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Indian fans celebrate the wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in a landmark 100th Twenty20 international for Virat Kohli on Sunday.
Image Credit: PCB/Twitter
The high-octane clash of the Asia Cup tournament between the arch rivals has already attracted a huge crowd with almost equal fan presence at the Dubai International Stadium.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
It is also the first meeting between India and Pakistan after facing off in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan secured a resounding 10-wicket victory over India in the Super 10 stage, their first such victory in Men's World Cups.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
In good spirits... India and Pakistan fans arrive for the Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
Image Credit: PCB/Twitter