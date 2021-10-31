India's captain Virat Kohli perished in trying to give the charge to New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi on Sunday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Teams batting first in the this T20 World Cup have struggled so much that the average batting score batting first is just 130. West indies, who were put in to bat by England were bowled out for 55, Australia were restricted to 124 by England again and last night India managed a paltry 110 against the Kiwis. The highest score batting first was by Afghanistan which was 190 against Scotland in Sharjah.

Most of the teams which has won the toss have gone on to restrict the opposition to a below par score which they have been able to chase it off. Only West Indies managed to defend a total of 142 in Sharjah , rest all were easily chased by the team batting second.

This is no excuse or taking any credit from the team which has restricted the opposition but the fact remains that winning the toss is a big big advantage and bearing only two games, rest all teams have chasing the target.

So what is the mistake the teams batting first are doing? Probably going too hard without assessing the actual par score. In that they end out loosing too many wickets in the power play and then find it difficult to catch up and end up with 20 to 30 runs. Most of the teams chasing have won quite easily barring a few games but it’s like win the Toss and win the game.

We need to see how team England who has won all three tosses and have bowled out the opposition and chased the target with ease cope in a knock out game if they loose the toss and are put in. Having said that champion teams always find ways to win and we need to see which will be that team which will hold the trophy on November 14, come the big finale.