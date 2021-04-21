He has accepted responsibility for his actions, says anti-corruption body’s head

ICC, world governing body of the game, has announced penalty against two erring UAE cricketers. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Kolkata: The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned UAE national team player Qadeer Ahmed Khan from all cricket for five years after the latter’s admission of breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for which he was charged in October, 2019. His period of ineligibility has been backdated to October 16, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

Mehardeep Chhayakar, another UAE-based player who played at domestic level in Ajman, has been charged with six counts of breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Announcing the decision, Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said: “Qadeer Khan is an experienced international cricketer who has received anti-corruption training. He should have avoided the people he knew were corrupt and reported any suspicions immediately.

“He has accepted he did wrong and requested an agreed sanction in place of a Tribunal. His five-year period of ineligibility is a reflection of the seriousness of his breaches and the number of charges. He has accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret for those he has let down.”

Meanwhile, the ICC has charged Chhayakar, with charges on their own behalf as well as on behalf of Cricket Canada, as its Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the Global T20 2019.

Qadeer Khan had admitted to being in breach of the following provisions under the Code:

Article 2.4.4 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Zimbabwe vs UAE series in April 2019.

Article 2.3.2 – disclosing Inside Information in August 2019 in circumstances where he knew or should have known that the information might be used for betting purposes.

Article 2.4.4 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Netherlands vs UAE series in August 2019.

Article 2.4.5 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another Participant.

Article 2.4.6 – failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.