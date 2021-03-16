Mohammad Naveed, a former UAE captain, faces a lengthy ban from all forms of cricket after ICC concluded their investigation. Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: Mohammad Naveed, former UAE captain, and senior batsman Shaiman Anwar have been banned from all cricket for eight years each after the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found them guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The bans are backdated to October 16, 2019, when they were provisionally suspended for attempting to corrupt matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said in a press release: “Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket.

“Naveed was the captain and leading wicket taker. Anwar was the opening bat. Both had long international careers and were well-versed in the threat from match-fixers. That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket,’’ he said.

Shaiman Anwar, a centurion for the UAE in 2015 ICC World Cup, is also banned on charges of corruption. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

“I am pleased that the independent Tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path.”

Welcoming the punitive action, Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement: ‘‘Emirates Cricket Board acknowledge the efforts of the Independent Tribunal and ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation, findings and sanctioning involving two of its suspended players; Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt. Emirates Cricket remains firm in its stance denouncing any activities of corruption and those undertaken by the players in this anti-corruption case.

‘‘As mentioned in previous communications, now that the findings have been made final and sanctions have been laid against the players, Emirates Cricket Board will be making no further comment on this specific matter,’’ it said.

Following a full hearing and presentation of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found both Naveed and Shaiman guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 : for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4: Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Naveed was also found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019:

Article 2.1.1: for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.