London: England pace-bowling stalwart Stuart Broad believes new coach Brendon McCullum’s high-risk Test strategy will earn the team more wins than losses, adding that the approach is still more inspiring than blocking out for a draw or “never having a scent of victory”.

England were in dire straits at 93/4 in the second innings against New Zealand chasing 299 in the second Test at Trent Bridge. But England still went about their task of overhauling the target, with Jonny Bairstow playing a cracker of an innings to guide the team to victory and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Broad said that going forward England will “risk defeat” in pursuit of victory.

Risk defeat

“We are going to risk defeat because, even if we had lost, it’s still more inspiring than blocking out for a draw or never having a scent of victory,” Broad was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“We believe we will win more than we lose playing this style and that we can win games from any position. Only when you start doubting yourself do you tend to mess things up. Of course, there are going to be times we say a positive option is to get a draw because a win is not within our reach.”

Broad cited the draw in the fourth Ashes Test at Sydney earlier this year as one which had all the ingredients of an entertaining game despite it ending without a result.

“Earlier this year, in Sydney, was an example of a positive draw. We batted the full day and saw the game out nine wickets down. Saving games is still relevant. There was no point slogging a ball up in the air in the last over of that Test,” said Broad.

The enthralling Test at Sydney was the only one England managed to draw in the five-match Ashes series, with the tourists losing 0-4.

Difficult situation

Delving into the Trent Bridge game, where England came back from a difficult situation to win, Broad said, “We needed 160 runs at tea and in that scenario, even if you can get it to eight wickets down needing 80, you can still do it. Eight wickets down, needing 350, you can’t. Anything achievable, we will hunt and go for now because this week proved that the talent is there in the team to go and do it.”

With England winning two-in-two Tests under new coach McCullum, Broad indicated it was the beginning of a new era for the country’s Test cricket.

“This (Trent Bridge win) was right up there in terms of results in my Test career because of the style of the win, it being my home ground and a full house on the last day. Then, consider the position we were in, conceding 553 in the first innings. To take 20 wickets on a pitch like that also deserves a lot of credit.