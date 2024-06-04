Copy of 345659-01-02-1717528192144
Rain interrupted play during the ICC Men's T20 CWC group B match between England and Scotland at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Tuesday. Image Credit: AFP

Bridgetown: Rain led to the abandonment of defending champions England’s T20 World Cup opener against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

In a Group B match plagued by bad weather, Scotland made 90-0 in an interrupted innings reduced to 10 overs, with George Munsey 41 not out and Michael Jones 45 not out.

But before England could begin their pursuit of a revised target of 109 in 10 overs, under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, a fresh downpour led the umpires to call off the game.

Both sides received a point apiece.