Second Test

Despite losing the Lord’s Test to South Africa within three days, England are poised to square the series as they still lead over the Proteas by 241 runs in the ongoing second Test at Manchester, thanks to centuries from Stokes and Ben Foakes on day two.

Despite the Bazball term being used widely, Flintoff doesn’t agree with it. “It’s one of the worst things I have ever heard. I’m not interested in that. They’re just playing an exciting brand of cricket that everybody loves watching,” Flintoff was quoted as saying by inews.co.uk.

Flintoff admitted that he doesn’t know anyone in England’s current Test squad closely, including Stokes, due to his early goodbye to Test cricket in his playing days. “I don’t know Ben. I don’t know many of the current crop. I retired at 31, which I felt was too soon. I was hoping to get a few more years out of it. I couldn’t be around it because I felt I should still have been playing and it hurt.”

79 Tests

Flintoff, who played 79 Tests and 141 ODIs for England, has been vocal in the past about his battles with depression. Co-incidentally, on the day Stokes hit 103 against South Africa at Manchester, his documentary ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’ released worldwide on Prime Video.

“Marcus Trescothick and Steve Harmison led the way in cricket with mental health. It is so sad that people feel they can’t be themselves in sport. I remember when I spoke about depression and bulimia it was like a coming out.”