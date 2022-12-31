Border-Gavaskar Trophy

After the third and final Test against South Africa at Sydney, Australia’s next Test assignment will be a tour of India for four Tests as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Warner, who also crossed the 8,000-run mark during the MCG Test, is the most experienced campaigner, having toured the country thrice for Test tours previously. He is yet to make a Test century on Indian soil, averaging just 24.25.

“I think with the form he’s shown here, he’s got the feeling for batting long again. That’s so important for India, if you can get an opener in good form over there, it’s flat early in the Test match, bat first and, get a guy to make 150-200, I think he could really be the man to really tear the initial stages up for us,” said Ferguson in the post-Boxing Day Test episode of Willow Talk on Triple M Sports radio.

Good form

Australia will be more than prepared for the tour of India after performances in Pakistan (where they won three-match series 1-0) and Sri Lanka (1-1 draw in two-match series) over the past 12 months, with players gaining an understanding of playing Test matches in subcontinent conditions.

Ex-Australian cricketer Merv Hughes agreed with Ferguson’s views and said he never felt Warner’s spot was under threat in the Test team.