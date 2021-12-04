Ajaz Patel created history when he became only the third bowler in Test history to take all the 10 wickets in an innings at Mumbai at the Wankheade Stadium.
Patel, who was born in Mumbai, achieved this feat when he got last man Mohammed Siraj caught by Rachin Ravindra at mid on and join the league of Jim Laker, who got it in 1956 against Australia and Anil Kumble against Pakistan in 1999 at Delhi.
His figures read 47.5-12-119-10, which is a record which happened only for the third time in the history of Test cricket - which started in 1877 and in 144 years - only three bowlers have got it and Patel must be proud to be one of the three.
Incidentally, he was born in Mumbai and in the pre-match press conference, said that he gets nostalgic every time he comes to Mumbai - be it for a wedding or playing cricket. The 33-year-old has played just 10 Test matches and this will go down in the record books and will be remembered for a long, long time.
Many bowlers have taken nine wickets in an innings, but only three have taken 10. What a feat!
- Cricket enthusiast Anis Sajan is the Vice-Chairman of Danube Group