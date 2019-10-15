However, the use of a Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained

File photo: The ball hits England's Ben Stokes, deflecting to reach the boundary as he dives to make his ground during the World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground. That overthrow resulted in providing 6 runs for England. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: The contentious boundary count rule that resulted in England winning the 2019 World Cup despite the final against New Zealand ending in a tie has been scrapped by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and will no longer be used at future ICC events.

The ICC's Chief Executive Committee on Monday however agreed that the use of a Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained. "Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups," an ICC release said.

"In group stages, if the Super Over is tied, the match will be tied. In Semi Finals and Finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other."