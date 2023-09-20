ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh is out

Mumbai: The official anthem of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 featuring actor Ranveer Singh is finally here.

Taking to Instagram, ICC shared the anthem and captioned it, “DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23 Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 ߓ?ߓ?Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!”

The anthem takes not only cricket fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, witnessing a celebration ahead of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.

The video not only features Ranveer but also the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma and social media influencers.

"As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love,” Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying by ICC at the anthem launch.

Pritam also shared his thoughts, "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever.”

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad and the final will be played on November 19. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8. India will also play arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 at Ahmedabad.

Ten teams will feature in the biggest Cricket World Cup which will be played across 10 venues. Netherlands and Sri Lanka earned their way into the event through qualifiers. However, it will be the first time that two-time champions West Indies will be missing this event.

The event will have 48 matches in 46 days.