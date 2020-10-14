Cricket Australia has approached former wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Healy to step into Michael Kasprowicz's role. Image Credit: AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sydney: Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy has been approached to join Cricket Australia board.

“Yes, there’s been an approach to me to come onto the Cricket Australia Board,” Healy said on his Brisbane breakfast programme on SEN Track radio.

According to a report in ‘The Australian’, the former wicketkeeper-batsman will replace Michael Kasprowicz who walked away from the board earlier this year after 11 years in the role. Kasprowicz still had 12 months to serve before facing re-election.

“It’s nominated by Queensland, there’s six states that can nominate a director,” Healy, who played 119 Tests and 168 ODIs, said.

“The one who is missing is (Queensland’s) Michael Kasprowicz, who stood down after 11 years. Queensland has decided to nominate me if I want to do it, I’ve just got to find out if I’ve got time,” he added.

The 56-year-old further said he is considering the offer. “Yes, I am seriously considering it, I feel like I’m the most dispensable of three options on our Queensland Cricket Board, and that would mean I’d need to get off the Queensland Cricket Board,” said Healy.

“We’ve got another two options in Chris Simpson and Jon Dooley, but they’re pretty busy at the moment. I’m probably best placed out of us three at the moment, but we’ll see how it goes,” he added.