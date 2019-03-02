Bravo loves the Quetta team environment and also the presence of the his country’s legendary batsman Viv Richards as the team mentor. “I was following this tournament while I was away before I joined the team. It is always good to start well and with the team also playing well. The team is being led well by Sarfraz (Ahmad). We have a mentor in Richards and this is my first opportunity to be in a dressing room with him and in this kind of environment. We are just looking at game to game and will keep pressing for victories.”