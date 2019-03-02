Dubai: Dwayne Bravo, playing his first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday, became the architect of Quetta Gladiators’ six-wicket win over Multan Sultans at the Dubai International Stadium.
The 35-year-old West Indies pacer, who arrived after playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) final at Melbourne in Australia, is delighted with his first match performance.
“It was important for me to start well in this tournament. This is my second time around after missing the last two years of this tournament, so I am very happy to be part of this side,” he said after receiving the man of the match award.
Bravo, who announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October last year, is today the most wanted player for T20 franchise leagues.
Known for his ability to strike during the death overs, he regularly wins matches in T20 leagues.
When asked about his special ability to pick wickets during death overs, Bravo said: “It is not easy to pick wickets in T20 format. Now many matches are also being played in smaller grounds and today’s batsmen are also very good, especially in the later stages of the game. I stick to my strengths, stick to my basics, which is based on variations on a surface like this type here. It helps me and also it is a matter of using my experience to know what is my strong ball whether the slower one or the odd faster one.”
Bravo never gets carried away by his match winnings performances. “Today it was a good day out for me and I know another day the result can be different, my performance can also be different. So right now I am happy and looking forward to the rest of the tournament to do well.”
Bravo loves the Quetta team environment and also the presence of the his country’s legendary batsman Viv Richards as the team mentor. “I was following this tournament while I was away before I joined the team. It is always good to start well and with the team also playing well. The team is being led well by Sarfraz (Ahmad). We have a mentor in Richards and this is my first opportunity to be in a dressing room with him and in this kind of environment. We are just looking at game to game and will keep pressing for victories.”
Quetta skipper Sarfraz too hailed Bravo’s performance. “After Bravo joined the team our combination is better and stronger. We have a proper bowler and a fine middle order batsman in him now.” Sarfraz then went on hail his bowlers for restricting Multans to 121 runs. “If Multan posted 140 or 150 it would have been difficult for us to chase. All credit to my bowlers and I am impressed by the way they bowled, especially Mohammad Hasnain, (18-year-old pacer who clocked the fastest delivery of the PSL at 151kmph). Bravo put us in a strong position through quick wickets and Tanvir finished it for us. “
Multan skipper Shoaib Malek feels that the team lacks luck. “I think we lack in luck though we have played good. Sometime catches are getting dropped or sometimes no balls. I am not one who gives up and so we will try hard,” he said.