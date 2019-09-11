Indian first choice wicketkeeper says he is still in awe of Mahendra Singh Dhoni

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the 3rd T20i match against West Indies at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on August 6, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said that he loves M.S. Dhoni and is not bothered by being compared to the decorated former India captain

With no Dhoni in the squad for the South Africa home series starting from September 15, the selectors are looking at the 21-year-old as a long-term option to take over from India’s twin World Cup winning captain.

“I just love him. I am focusing on my cricket and taking one match at a time. I am trying to improve every day,” Pant said at an event when asked about Dhoni.

Pant said he is working really hard to win more games for his country. “The team played really well [in the West Indies]. I am looking forward to improve myself and helping team India to win more matches,” he said.

Asked about the South Africa series, he said: “We have practised really well and mindset is good. We will look to do well.”

Pant said there will be a home advantage, but the Proteas are a good unit too.