Dubai: It’s not every time that an Ashes series — arguably the most prestigious cricketing battle — begins within two weeks of a ICC World Cup finishing. Members of both England and Australia, who are part of both forms of cricket, will hence no doubt find the going tough when the contest begins at the Edgbaston on Thursday.
Gautam Bhattacharyya, K.R. Nayar and Shyam Krishna ponder over who has the edge in the five-Test battle — along with other things cricket. Yes, the ‘rift’ between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is also on the agenda. Tune in ...