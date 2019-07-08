Dubai: Can hosts England end their jinx at the ICC World Cup finals or will Australia make it two in a row to make it six titles in all?

Or will the Men in Blue give Mahendra Singh Dhoni a fitting send-off with the trophy? Well, the cliche of cricket being a game of glorious uncertainties still holds true and New Zealand may have the last laugh. Gulf News pundits Gautam Bhattacharyya, Shyam A.Krishna and A.K.S.Satish stick their necks out to give their verdict.