Dubai: It was a dream come true for Kinchit Shah after playing India in the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. However, the Hong Kong batter made even more special by proposing to his girlfriend at the stands.
After scoring 30 in the 40-run loss, the Hong Kong vice-captain is seen in a video where he goes to the stands and goes down one knee to propose to his girlfriend and the video has gone viral.
For Kinchit, who is in jewellery trade, it might not have been difficult to get the ring, but the wait on one knee was more tense than facing the Indian bowlers.
She said yes! A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong’s Kinchit Shah proposed to his girlfriend after playing a big match against India. A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together, Asian Cricket Council posted on Twitter.